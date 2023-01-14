Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has given his verdict on Liverpool’s pursuit of sought-after Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo.

The 21-year-old has impressed this season for the Seagulls and has consequently garnered interest from some of Europe’s elite.

Liverpool have made their pursuit of a new midfielder no secret in recent months and whilst they have ultimately set their sights firmly on Jude Bellingham, they may opt for a cheaper option if they are unable to secure the signature of the teenager next summer.

Jurgen Klopp has played down the prospect of adding new reinforcements in January after signing forward Cody Gakpo from PSV, however, the Merseyside club have been dealt significant injury blows since the beginning of the campaign and it may force the board’s hand into acquiring new arrivals.

Sky Sports regular analyses Liverpool’s interest

Sheth weighed up Liverpool’s interest in Caicedo and the likelihood of a deal being agreed upon over the coming weeks. He told GiveMeSport: “It looks like the number one choice is Jude Bellingham, but there has been an interest in Moises Caicedo as well. That’s definitely one to keep an eye on.

“I’m not sure if it would be in this transfer window or whether it will be in the summer because Brighton don’t want to sell midseason, Brighton have got their own ambitions. Remember, they probably feel that they can get into the European places, which would be an incredible achievement for them this season, and Caicedo has actually spoken about that. Yes, we’re playing very, very well. And we’ve got a chance of qualifying for Europe.“