Video: Danny Welbeck who had not scored all season has just scored a stunning goal against Liverpool

Liverpool are having an absolute nightmare!

They lost 3-1 to Brentford in their last league game and were hoping to bounce back against Brighton but have found themselves 3 goals down.

A brilliant Solly March brace early in the second half put Brighton 2 goals up and any hopes of a comeback has been dashed by Danny Welbeck who sealed the win for the Seagulls.

The former Arsenal and Manchester United striker had not scored all season but such has been the state of Liverpool’s performance that it took him only 15 minutes to come and score an absolute beauty.

