Video: Former City defender Lescott fumes as Rio Ferdinand celebrates with Paul Scholes in the BT Studio at Old Trafford

An ecstatic Rio Ferdinant shared footages of the scenes from inside BT Studio on his social media as United beat Manchester City with a controversial goal.

Jack Grealish gave City the lead in the match at Old Trafford, and Marcus Rashford later scored the game’s winning goal after helping to controversially score Bruno Fernandes’ equaliser.

After the second goal, Ferdinand posted a video of himself and United legend Paul Scholes celebrating to express his joy.

He captioned the video: Look at Old Trafford. We are in a title race

 

 

