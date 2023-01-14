Video: Genius piece of play from Rashford allows Fernandes to equalise for Man United in derby

A piece of smart thinking from Marcus Rashford has allowed Man United to equalise in the Manchester derby against Man City.

The home side fell behind on the hour mark after Jack Grealish headed City in front but the home side have responded thanks to a goal from Red Devils captain Bruno Fernandes.

The goal saw a piece of genius from Rashford who was offside when Casemiro played the forward through on goal but the England international used some quick thinking to leave it off for Fernandes who slotted the ball past Ederson in the City net.