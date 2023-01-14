Video: Jack Grealish heads home delicious De Bruyne cross to give Man City lead in derby

Man City have taken the lead in the Manchester derby as Jack Grealish heads the away side in front at Old Trafford.

Man United nullified City in the first half and looked the more likely to open the scoring in the match but Pep Guardiola’s side have been much better in the second.

The Premier League champions looked more threatening and eventually scored through Grealish, who had been on the pitch for just three minutes.

The England international came on for Phil Foden and met a lovely cross from De Bruyne to make it 1-0.