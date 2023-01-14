Video: Liverpool left shocked as Solly March scores two brilliant goals within a span of minutes

Brighton are two goals up against Liverpool thanks to a brilliant Solly March brace.

The first one came after Matip gave away the ball rather clumsily who capitalised on and worked their way to score a great goal finished off by March.

And it was the Englishman who doubled Liverpool’s misery with a stunning finish leaving Liverpool shell shocked.

Brighton have been phenomenal since the very first minute of the game and quite literally battered Liverpool throughout the game.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s woeful performances continue. They lost 3-1 to Brentford in their last league game and are on course to lose yet again today.

