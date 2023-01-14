Video: Manchester United legend Patrice Evra brutally trolls the Oasis Brothers after United’s Derby win

After Manchester United defeated Manchester City in the derby, Patrice Evra trolled Liam Gallagher with a hilarious parody video.

On Saturday afternoon, the Red Devils defeated the current Premier League champions Manchester City.

On the 53rd minute, Jack Grealish scored with a point blank header at the back post.

20 minutes later, Bruno Fernandes equalised, and Marcus Rashford sealed the victory with an excellent poachers goal.

The victory puts them just one point behind Manchester City in the title race.

And Manchester United legend Evra decided to troll the Gallagher brothers who are massive City supporters with an Oasis parody video.