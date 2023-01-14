Manchester United lead Manchester City in the derby clash after a frantic five minutes at Old Trafford.

City opened the scoring through second-half substitute Jack Grealish before Bruno Fernandes levelled the tie – with the goal initially being ruled out due to an offside call.

Minutes later, 18-year-old Alejandro Garnacho delivered a teasing cross into the box that was poked in by Marcus Rashford, sending the home fans into hysterics.

The 25-year-old has now scored in nine consecutive home matches, levelling a club record. Watch the goal below:

Marcus Rashford is at it again! ? Alejandro Garnacho and Man Utd's number 10 combine to put the home side 2-1 up in the derby! ? pic.twitter.com/kaUSgVv1iL — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 14, 2023

Footage courtesy of BT Sport.