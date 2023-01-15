Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing the Real Betis winger Luiz Henrique.

According to a report from Fichajes, the 22-year-old La Liga winger is on their radar as the two clubs look to shore up their attacking options.

Arsenal are set to miss out on Mykhaylo Mudryk who is thought to be heading to rivals Chelsea now.

The Gunners need to add more quality in the wide areas, especially after the injury to Gabriel Jesus. Henrique has been in fine form for Real Betis this season and the Brazilian has the potential to develop into a top-class player. Furthermore, he would be a cheap alternative to the Ukrainian international as well.

The Brazilian will add pace and flair to the Arsenal attack and his arrival will allow Gabriel Martinelli to move into a central position and fill the void left by Jesus. He has three goals and five assists to his name across all competitions this season.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are keen to add to their attack as well. The Red Devils missed out on the signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven and Henrique could be a quality alternative.

Both clubs have the financial resources to tempt Real Betis into selling their star attacker and it remains to be seen whether Brazilian ends up.

Arsenal and Manchester United have a reputation for helping young players develop into top-class stars and the Brazilian will be hoping to achieve his potential with them if a move to the Premier League materializes this month.