Arsenal offered chance to beat Tottenham to attacker transfer as Mykhaylo Mudryk alternative

Arsenal have reportedly been offered the chance to seal the transfer of Brighton winger Leandro Trossard after missing out on Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The Belgium international has been in outstanding form in the Premier League this season and it makes sense that he could soon find himself making a big move, with Fabrizio Romano exclusively revealing via his CaughtOffside column that Tottenham are one of the names interested in him.

Now, however, it looks like Arsenal could be in the picture as well, according to the Independent, who have provided an update on the club’s plans after Chelsea pipped them to Mudryk’s signature.

If the Gunners end up bringing in Trossard, that could surely be a perfectly acceptable option even if Mudryk was their first choice, with the Brighton ace having the advantage of having already proven himself in the Premier League.

Tottenham could also do with strengthening up front this winter, so it will be interesting to see how much they push to deal a further blow to Arsenal’s transfer plans.

Spurs host Arsenal in the North London Derby later today in what could be a crucial game in this season’s title race.