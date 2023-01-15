“What a player” – Former Liverpool star admits he’d “love” Arsenal star to seal Anfield transfer

Former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique has admitted he’d love to see Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka at Anfield, even though he admits it’s a bit of an unrealistic dream transfer.

Saka has been a joy to watch at Arsenal in recent times, rising up from the club’s academy to become one of the top attacking players in the Premier League, and indeed Europe.

The England international also shone for Gareth Southgate’s side at the 2022 World Cup, and it’s little surprise that Enrique has watched him and decided he’d be a good fit for Jurgen Klopp’s side, as per his post on social media below…

What a player ???will love him at LFC even if I know is not going to happen but love him — José enrique (@Jesanchez3) January 15, 2023

Saka could be perfect to eventually replace Mohamed Salah at Liverpool, but one imagines Arsenal will do all they can to prevent one of their most important players joining a rival.

Enrique is clearly a big fan of Saka and is tipping him to have a big role to play in today’s big game in the North London Derby between Tottenham and Arsenal.