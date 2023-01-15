“Chelsea aren’t done yet” – £75m+ transfer could be next for Blues, says journalist

Chelsea are being tipped to keep on being busy in this January transfer window with a move for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo possibly one to watch next, according to Ben Jacobs.

Chelsea seem to have their eye on the talented 21-year-old midfielder, and Caicedo may possibly be the next of their several new additions that have come in this month under ambitious new owner Todd Boehly.

”Moises Caicedo is one to watch,” commented Jacobs in his tweet, though he suggested it might not be an easy deal as the Ecuador international could cost over £75million to prise away from current club Brighton…

Chelsea aren’t done yet this window either. At least two more incomings expected. As revealed in December, Moises Caicedo is one to watch. Tough task to agree a fee in January but it can’t be ruled out. Brighton will be pushing for £75m+ to sell now. https://t.co/Q0Uko52Kmv — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 15, 2023

Caicedo looks like he’d be a useful addition to the Chelsea squad, with N’Golo Kante and Jorginho both heading towards being free agents in the summer.

There’s surely room for a top young player like Caicedo to come in and give Graham Potter a more long-term option in that area of the pitch.

Writing in a recent exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Jacobs also discussed Caicedo, stating that Chelsea looked a more realistic option for the player than Liverpool.