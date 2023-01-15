Done deal: Chelsea announce Mykhaylo Mudryk transfer mid-game

Chelsea have officially announced the signing of Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk, and took the slightly strange step of publishing their announcement in the middle of today’s Premier League game against Crystal Palace.

The Ukraine international looks an exciting signing for the Blues, having put on some stunning displays in the Champions League this season to show the world what he’s all about.

Chelsea fans will no doubt be desperate to see Mudryk on the pitch as soon as possible, particularly as they’re currently being treated to another pretty unconvincing display at home to Palace.

Although it was already pretty clear this deal was done following some social media hints from Chelsea, they now have an official statement on their club website to confirm it’s 100% done now.

Mudryk, 22, is quoted in the piece explaining why he chose Chelsea, with the young attacker clearly keen to be working under Graham Potter at Stamford Bridge.

“I’m so happy to sign for Chelsea,” Mudryk said.

“This is a huge club, in a fantastic league and it is a very attractive project for me at this stage of my career.

“I’m excited to meet my new team-mates and I’m looking forward to working and learning under Graham Potter and his staff.”