Done deal: Chelsea announce Mykhaylo Mudryk transfer mid-game

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea have officially announced the signing of Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk, and took the slightly strange step of publishing their announcement in the middle of today’s Premier League game against Crystal Palace.

The Ukraine international looks an exciting signing for the Blues, having put on some stunning displays in the Champions League this season to show the world what he’s all about.

Chelsea fans will no doubt be desperate to see Mudryk on the pitch as soon as possible, particularly as they’re currently being treated to another pretty unconvincing display at home to Palace.

Although it was already pretty clear this deal was done following some social media hints from Chelsea, they now have an official statement on their club website to confirm it’s 100% done now.

Mykhaylo Mudryk has completed a move to Chelsea
More Stories / Latest News
The image Arsenal fans will not want to see as Mudryk spotted at Stamford Bridge ahead of Chelsea move
Liverpool considering transfer swoop for Premier League star whose value is falling
Manager confirms he won’t allow striker to join Newcastle or Arsenal

Mudryk, 22, is quoted in the piece explaining why he chose Chelsea, with the young attacker clearly keen to be working under Graham Potter at Stamford Bridge.

“I’m so happy to sign for Chelsea,” Mudryk said.

“This is a huge club, in a fantastic league and it is a very attractive project for me at this stage of my career.

“I’m excited to meet my new team-mates and I’m looking forward to working and learning under Graham Potter and his staff.”

More Stories Mykhaylo Mudryk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.