England international’s future at Chelsea in doubt following Mykhaylo Mudryk signing

The future of Raheem Sterling at Chelsea is in doubt following the arrival of Mykhaylo Mudryk at Stamford Bridge.

That is according to Football Insider, who reports that Chelsea will listen to offers for the England international just months after signing the winger from Man City in a deal worth £50m.

The 28-year-old signed a five-year contract with the option of a further 12 months last summer, but that will not stop the Chelsea hierarchy from letting him go as the winger has not made the desired impact at the West London club.

Sterling has played 22 times for Chelsea in all competions this season and has scored just six goals with a further three assists.

The reason for Chelsea being willing to let Sterling go is a result of the arrival of Mykhaylo Mudryk at Stamford Bridge, whilst selling the England star would also raise funds so the Blues can adhere to financial fair play with all their spending.

Yesterday turned out to be a sensational day in the race for the Ukrainian star as Chelsea stepped in and hijacked the winger from Arsenal, as it looked certain that the 22-year-old would be moving to the Emirates this January.

On Saturday, the Blues hierarchy offered Shakhtar Donetsk more favourable terms than the Gunners and out of nowhere the €100m deal was complete – €70m (£62m) paid up front and €30m (£26.5m) in add-ons.

The 22-year-old winger is Chelsea’s third attacking signing of the January window following the earlier captures of Joao Felix and David Fofana, and they could be followed by more – which would see even tougher competition for Sterling.