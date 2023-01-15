Leeds acquired Rutter after reaching an agreement with Hoffenheim for a fee of £35.5 million, making the French striker the most expensive player to ever play at Elland Road since Rodrigo arrived from Valencia in 2020 for a fee of £27 million.

Following the striker’s club-record transfer from Hoffenheim to Leeds United on Saturday, Raphinha congratulated Georginio Rutter on his successful completion of the agreement.

Following his signing with Leeds, Rutter posted on Instagram that he was “glad to join” the team and that he was “eager to play at such a wonderful club.”

Ex-Elland Road favourite Raphinha sent a message to Rutter saying: “Congratulations brother. Enjoy this amazing club and this amazing city.”