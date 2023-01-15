(Video) ‘I love the way we played’ – Arteta reacts to Arsenal’s triumphant North London derby win

Arsenal FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Arsenal tasted victory in the 193rd instalment of the North London derby this evening and went eight points clear on top of the Premier League table. 

Mikel Arteta will have known three points were crucial to capitalise on Manchester City’s 2-1 loss at Old Trafford yesterday – and that they did.

The Gunners cruised to victory with a comfortable 2-0 win over longtime rivals Tottenham Hotspur to cement their spot in first place. Hugo Lloris tipped the ball into his own net after a teasing cross from Bukayo Saka, before Martin Odegaard netted a wonder-strike to secure the victory and pride of North London.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool could be sold sooner than expected with February being a key month
PFA issue statement condemning Aaron Ramsdale attack and demand protection for players
Former Leeds star congratulates Georginio Rutter on his move to Elland Road

Post-match, Arteta reflected on a faultless performance from his squad, saying: “I love the way we played.” Take a look at his comments below, courtesy of Sky Sports.

More Stories Arsenal Mikel Arteta Tottenham Hotspur

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.