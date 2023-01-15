Arsenal tasted victory in the 193rd instalment of the North London derby this evening and went eight points clear on top of the Premier League table.

Mikel Arteta will have known three points were crucial to capitalise on Manchester City’s 2-1 loss at Old Trafford yesterday – and that they did.

The Gunners cruised to victory with a comfortable 2-0 win over longtime rivals Tottenham Hotspur to cement their spot in first place. Hugo Lloris tipped the ball into his own net after a teasing cross from Bukayo Saka, before Martin Odegaard netted a wonder-strike to secure the victory and pride of North London.

Post-match, Arteta reflected on a faultless performance from his squad, saying: “I love the way we played.” Take a look at his comments below, courtesy of Sky Sports.