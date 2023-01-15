Leeds United look to have been handed a significant boost as Club Brugge identify a replacement for goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

Het Laatste Nieuws report that Brugge have found their new substitute goalkeeper in the form of Stoke’s Josef Bursik, who looks set to join on a four-and-a-half year contract.

Lammens has been linked strongly with Leeds recently as he nears the end of his contract with Brugge.

If the Belgian giants are now signing a new ‘keeper, this seems a sure sign that Leeds could be about to land their target.