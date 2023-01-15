Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt has been linked with a loan move away from the club and has hinted at a preferred destination.

The 20-year-old could drop significantly down the pecking order under Jesse Marsch due to the arrival of Georginio Rutter from Hoffenheim on a deal worth £35 million – a club record fee.

Rutter is the same age as Gelhardt but comes with more experience, having been a key first-team player for Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga since joining in 2021.

The Englishman’s game time is now expected to decrease, with a loan spell on the cards for the remainder of the 2022/2023 campaign.

Gelhardt’s preference key in loan move

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Gelhardt would reportedly prefer to stay in the North of England. The likes of Swansea City, Wigan Athletic and Blackburn Rovers are interested in signing the youngster, with the latter looking the most likely due to the player’s decision.

They sit fifth placed in the Championship and will be keen on adding the talented prospect to help boost their promotion hopes.