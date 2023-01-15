Paul Robinson is a huge fan of Wilfried Gnonto but he has urged the Leeds United prospect to stop diving as soon as possible.

Since the World Cup break ended, Gnonto has made a name for himself at Elland Road, earning the hearts of Leeds supporters with a string of outstanding performances.

But a reputation for being a bit of a foul magnet has developed for the young Italy international.

The former Zurich star has a history of going down too easily and he received a booking for diving in last week’s 2-2 FA Cup tie with Cardiff.

“It’s a part of his game he needs to get rid of,” Robinson told MOT Leeds News.

“He’s excellent. Roberto Mancini had him in the Italian side before Jesse Marsch had him in the Leeds side.

“In the last few games, especially against West Ham, he was the best attacking threat Leeds had.

“He’s very direct, very forward-thinking, always taking on players and took his goal brilliantly.

“There’s no need for him to be diving – you don’t need to be labelled with that tag.

“On a different level to him, you look at Mo Salah who gets that criticism and all of a sudden, you stop winning free-kicks and penalties.

“Gnonto needs to take that out of his game sharpish because the rest of his game is top-drawer.”