Liverpool’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, are looking to sell the Premier League club in some form and a new report suggests that could arrive sooner than expected.

The news came towards the end of 2022 that FSG were open to selling the Reds but it is still not certain whether it is a full takeover or just the sale of a minority stake.

According to a report from the Telegraph, the American owners are looking to sell the club in full and offers are expected to arrive next month.

It was expected that FSG would be involved in the running of the Premier League club towards the end of 2023 but this could now speed things up regarding a sale.

This scenario is also the case for Manchester United, and with the Red Devils being on the market as well, this will have a big impact on who bids for Liverpool as the Manchester club is seen as a bigger asset.