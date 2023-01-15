Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on Jurgen Klopp’s job safety at Liverpool and priority transfer target

Jurgen Klopp’s job as Liverpool manager is considered to be safe for the time being despite the team’s recent poor results and performances.

Apart from this season, Klopp has a strong track record of success with the club, having led them to the Champions League title in 2019 and the Premier League title in 2020, and it seems that will earn him some more time to try and turn things around.

Additionally, it’s worth noting that the Reds have been hit by a number of injuries to key players this season, so it surely makes sense to keep backing Klopp and being patient, even if this campaign will likely be a big disappointment by the club’s recent high standards.

Discussing the latest on the LFC situation in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Fabrizio Romano made it clear that the German tactician is safe, and that he and the club are planning together.

Among those plans is a summer move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham as a priority, according to Romano.

“I understand Liverpool fans will be concerned, but Jurgen Klopp is safe at the moment,” Romano said.

“He’s 100% working with the club for present and future.

“As for transfers, the midfielder situation remains open until the end of the market, Liverpool keep exploring options to find an opportunity while Jude Bellingham remains the priority for June.”