Pep Lijnders has already explained why Liverpool might want to sign £70m PL star, as Reds weigh up move

Liverpool FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by

Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders has previously spoken highly of Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves amid fresh transfer rumours linking him with the Reds again.

The Portugal international has had a fine career in the Premier League, with various big six clubs linked with him in the last two years or so.

Liverpool are one of them, and Lijnders has made it clear why he is such a big fan of Neves, having previously worked with him at Porto.

“I know him [Neves] very well,” Lijnders said.

“His ambition, his passion for the game, his professionalism. I know what he gives to the team and this type of player always interests us.

More Stories / Latest News
Club sign replacement for 6ft4 star as they anticipate move to Leeds
Arsenal offered chance to beat Tottenham to attacker transfer as Mykhaylo Mudryk alternative
‘One of them is leaving’ – Keith Downie confirms £60k-a-week NUFC star will go

“I recognised him when I saw him at Wolves. I saw technique, professionalism. I saw the 2013-14 player I knew.”

He added: “It was a special moment [seeing him in England]. He’s a man, he’s got a wife, a baby… It’s good to see my boys.”

More Stories Pep Lijnders Ruben Neves

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.