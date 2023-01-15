Pep Lijnders has already explained why Liverpool might want to sign £70m PL star, as Reds weigh up move

Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders has previously spoken highly of Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves amid fresh transfer rumours linking him with the Reds again.

The Portugal international has had a fine career in the Premier League, with various big six clubs linked with him in the last two years or so.

Liverpool are one of them, and Lijnders has made it clear why he is such a big fan of Neves, having previously worked with him at Porto.

“I know him [Neves] very well,” Lijnders said.

“His ambition, his passion for the game, his professionalism. I know what he gives to the team and this type of player always interests us.

“I recognised him when I saw him at Wolves. I saw technique, professionalism. I saw the 2013-14 player I knew.”

He added: “It was a special moment [seeing him in England]. He’s a man, he’s got a wife, a baby… It’s good to see my boys.”