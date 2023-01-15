Journalist speaks out on Man United vs Man City tunnel row involving Jack Grealish

Jan Age Fjortoft has spoken out after witnessing something of a clash in the tunnel after yesterday’s Manchester Derby between Manchester United and Manchester City.

Speaking in the video clip below, Fjortoft said City star Jack Grealish was involved, though he insisted it was a fairly ‘normal’ thing to witness after a big game like this, with the England international clearly disappointed with the manner of the result.

See below as Fjortoft discusses what went on after the big game at Old Trafford, which saw Man Utd take all three points, partly due to a highly controversial equaliser from Bruno Fernandes…

There was a „discussion“ in the players‘ tunnel …here I explain that it’s „just normal“@ViaplayFotball pic.twitter.com/0fja0Qf2lw — Jan Aage Fjørtoft ???? ?? ?? (@JanAageFjortoft) January 14, 2023

Marcus Rashford ended up scoring the winner, with United now surely back in the Premier League title race.

The Red Devils are now just one point behind City in the table, though they could be as much as eight points behind Arsenal today if Mikel Arteta’s side can beat Tottenham in the North London Derby.