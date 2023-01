One player that has garnered plenty of attention ahead of the January transfer window is Marcus Thuram.

This month, as he approaches the halfway point of his contract, the French forward has been linked to teams like Newcastle and Arsenal.

Thuram’s contract status makes this Borussia Monchengladbach’s final opportunity to sell him, but the Bundesliga club appears to be sticking with the plan to keep its star striker through the remainder of the season.