Fabrizio Romano confirms Mykhaylo Mudryk medical happening “now” + how Chelsea will make it work with FFP

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the Mykhaylo Mudryk to Chelsea transfer situation, stating that the Ukraine international is now having his medical with the Blues.

Mudryk has shown himself to be an outstanding young talent with his performances for Shakhtar Donetsk this season, and Chelsea fans will undoubtedly be excited at the prospect of his imminent arrival at Stamford Bridge.

Graham Potter could do with better attacking options, with the likes of Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech all proving disappointing in recent times.

It looks like Chelsea won’t have to wait for too much longer to be able to call upon Mudryk, as per Romano’s latest tweet, which also explains how the west London giants will make yet another expensive signing work with Financial Fair Play…

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle eyeing up a move for highly-rated attacking talent
Arsenal could be in ‘really strong position’ to sign 23-year-old if they win the league
‘They’re in conversations’ – Romano reveals Man Utd’s plans for 23-year-old ace

Chelsea have spent big under Todd Boehly, with the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Raheem Sterling, Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana joining in the summer.

We’ve also seen Joao Felix, Andrey Santos and Benoit Badiashile join this January, with Mudryk looking like the next signing to be concluded shortly.

More Stories Fabrizio Romano Mykhaylo Mudryk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.