Fabrizio Romano confirms Mykhaylo Mudryk medical happening “now” + how Chelsea will make it work with FFP

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the Mykhaylo Mudryk to Chelsea transfer situation, stating that the Ukraine international is now having his medical with the Blues.

Mudryk has shown himself to be an outstanding young talent with his performances for Shakhtar Donetsk this season, and Chelsea fans will undoubtedly be excited at the prospect of his imminent arrival at Stamford Bridge.

Graham Potter could do with better attacking options, with the likes of Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech all proving disappointing in recent times.

It looks like Chelsea won’t have to wait for too much longer to be able to call upon Mudryk, as per Romano’s latest tweet, which also explains how the west London giants will make yet another expensive signing work with Financial Fair Play…

Mykhaylo Mudryk is now completing his medical tests as Chelsea plan to have all official contracts signed in the next few hours. ???? #CFC Mudryk contract will be valid until June 2030 as it helps the club for Financial Fair Play and amortization. pic.twitter.com/rcMOGfrdnP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 15, 2023

Chelsea have spent big under Todd Boehly, with the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Raheem Sterling, Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana joining in the summer.

We’ve also seen Joao Felix, Andrey Santos and Benoit Badiashile join this January, with Mudryk looking like the next signing to be concluded shortly.