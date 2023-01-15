“Unsustainable” – Journalist highlights major Chelsea concern despite Mykhaylo Mudryk transfer

Matt Law of the Telegraph has tweeted that Chelsea’s current situation with attacking players is not sustainable.

The Blues are set to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk, following summer deals for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling, while youngster David Datro Fofana has also joined the club this January.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea will now attempt to clear some players out, with Law pointing out that the west London giants now have a ridiculously long list of forwards, which is surely unsustainable, while it could also be extremely challenging for the club to offload them as it will be so clear that they need to get rid…

Chelsea are planning a clear-out, no doubt. But what kind of fees can they expect to get when it's so obvious they need to get rid of players? — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) January 15, 2023

Law also references the links with Noni Madueke, while Fabrizio Romano confirmed today in his exclusive CaughtOffside column that Chelsea are continuing to target both him and Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram.

It’s not clear precisely what Todd Boehly’s plan here is, but perhaps that will become clearer soon.