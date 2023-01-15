Newcastle United extended their remarkable unbeaten run this afternoon after overseeing a 1-0 win against Fulham.

St James’ Park continues to bounce with pride and optimism as the Magpies are now on a 14-game unbeaten streak in the top flight – the longest of any club across Europe’s top-five leagues.

Their last loss came against Liverpool at Anfield on August 31, meaning Eddie Howe’s side are yet to taste defeat at home across the 2022/2023 campaign so far.

As well as that, Newcastle kept five successive clean sheets, setting a new club record. Nick Pope currently leads the race for the Golden Glove with a tally of 11 for the season so far.

Where the Magpies sit in the table

Their victory today resulted in them leapfrogging Manchester United to go back into third place, beating the Red Devils on goal difference, and just one point behind second-placed Manchester City.

Next up for Howe and his men is an away trip to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace.