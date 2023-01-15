The Premier League’s chief executive Richard Masters was spotted in attendance at Newcastle United’s afternoon clash with Fulham.

Masters is a widely disliked figure amongst the majority of the Magpies faithful due to his involvement in the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund’s first pursuit of Newcastle regarding a full takeover from Mike Ashley.

He was pictured alongside the club’s co-owners Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi, as per Dominic Scurr.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters sat with #NUFC co-owners Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi at St James' Park this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/og5nHVbp3b — Dominic Scurr (@DomScurr) January 15, 2023

The Premier League and Masters stepped in to intervene with PIF’s buyout in 2020 and blocked the takeover from happening.

Newcastle were forced to appeal Masters’ decision

The Tyneside club then released a statement condemning the decision and launched an appeal with the Competition Appeal Tribunal, which resulted in a finding that the Premier League had “abused its position”, and that Qatar-based broadcasters of the English top flight, BeIN Sport, along with other clubs had rallied against the original prospect of Newcastle’s takeover.

Months later, it went through and it has had an instant impact on Eddie Howe’s side, who sit third in the league and in outstanding form with one loss across the season so far.