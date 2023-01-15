Newcastle United reportedly look set to offload one of their backup goalkeepers in the near future.

According to journalist Keith Downie, the Magpies would be prepared to let one of Loris Karius or Karl Darlow leave St James’ Park.

Martin Dubravka recently returned from loan at Manchester United, meaning Eddie Howe has more than enough options in the goalkeeping department.

Downie told Give Me Sport: “There’s been no update on Karius when we’ve asked about him.

“One of them will stay. Either Darlow will go out and try and find regular football somewhere and they’ll keep Karius as the number three. Or Karius will be allowed to go and Darlow will just kind of be forced to be the number three.

“They’re not going to keep all three goalkeepers, one of them is going to leave.

“I think it depends on Darlow and whether he wants to go and play or if he’s content with being the number three goalkeeper.”