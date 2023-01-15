Liverpool’s miserable season hit a new low on Saturday as the Reds were hammered 3-0 by Brighton in what Jurgen Klopp said was the worst performance he had seen since he has been at the Merseyside club.

The German’s team were run ragged by the home side and could not compete at all with the Seagulls throughout the 90 minutes, which resulted in some of the away fans leaving early.

According to the Liverpool Echo, a lot of Liverpool players failed to even acknowledge the remaining travelling support, but one star who did was Harvey Elliott.

Despite only being 19, the youngster took on the responsibility and saluted those who had travelled all the way down south from Liverpool.

The report states that the midfielder even gave a supporter his shirt, which would have made their day after the terrible performance.