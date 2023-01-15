Manchester United’s winter loan signing Wout Weghorst has had his shirt number revealed through pictures taken at Old Trafford.

The 30-year-old joins the Red Devils until June 2023 to help bolster Erik ten Hag’s attacking options for the remainder of the 2022/2023 campaign.

Weghorst represented Netherlands at the World Cup and had spent the first half of the season on loan at Besiktas from Championship side Burnley, scoring eight league goals and picking up four assists in 16 matches.

It is seemingly all but confirmed that he will wear the number 27, as shown in the pictures below, courtesy of Robert Claus.