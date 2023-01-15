Arsenal are reportedly trying again for the transfer of Raphinha after missing out on him in the summer.

The Gunners need an alternative to Mykhaylo Mudryk in attack, with the Ukraine international now closing in on a transfer to Chelsea.

Raphinha could be ideal, with the Brazil international not quite settling in or making the desired impact at Barcelona since move from Leeds in the summer.

However, Raphinha shone in his time in the Premier League and could be ideal for Arsenal, with Edu supposedly in talks with the player’s agent Deco, according to the Evening Standard.

The report notes that Raphinha moved for £55million, but one imagines he surely wouldn’t cost as much now.

One imagines Arsenal could have the most luck signing the 26-year-old on loan, as Barca might also not be too keen to let him go so soon after signing him.

A short-term spell back in England could restore Raphinha’s confidence, and would therefore benefit all parties involved.

Arsenal need an alternative to Mudryk due to a lack of depth up front, Raphinha will want playing time and a chance to revive his career, while Barcelona could benefit from him spending some time away from the club in order to get back to his best before perhaps returning in the summer.