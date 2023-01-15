The image Arsenal fans will not want to see as Mudryk spotted at Stamford Bridge ahead of Chelsea move

Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykhaylo Mudryk has been spotted at Stamford Bridge today as Chelsea face Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Yesterday turned out to be a sensational day in the race for the Ukrainian star as Chelsea stepped in and hijacked the winger from Arsenal, as it looked certain that the 22-year-old would be moving to the Emirates this January.

The North London club submitted a new bid for Mudryk this week which is believed to be €70m plus add-ons, according to Fabrizio Romano, and were in discussions over the add-ons package before Chelsea stepped in.

On Saturday, the Blues hierarchy offered Shakhtar more favourable terms and out of nowhere the €100m deal was complete – €70m (£62m) paid up front and €30m (£26.5m) in add-ons.

This would have come as a shock to Arsenal fans as Mudryk made it clear multiple times on social media that he wanted to move to the Gunners.

Mudryk is in attendance at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea’s match with Crystal Palace on Sunday and images have been released, which some Arsenal fans will not want to see.