Manchester United are hoping to agree on a new deal with Portuguese defender Diogo Dalot.

The 23-year-old defender recently secured a one-year extension and he has a contract with Manchester United until the summer of 2024.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag remains an admirer of the young fullback and the Red Devils are prepared to offer him a long-term deal.

It remains to be seen whether the 23-year-old is prepared to commit his long-term future to the club.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are currently locked in talks with Dalot and they have had meetings with the player’s representatives as well.

Romano told GiveMeSport: “They’re in conversations for Diogo Dalot. They already had some meetings with his agents“.

Former Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been linked with a move away from Manchester United after falling down the pecking order this season and Ten Hag must hold on to Dalot if Wan-Bissaka decides to move on.

The 23-year-old has already established himself as a regular starter for Manchester United and he has the potential to develop into a top-class full-back.

Working with Ten Hag will only help accelerate the Portuguese international’s development. The Dutch manager has worked wonders with young players during his time at Ajax and he could play a key role in the development of Dalot.

The 23-year-old is a valued first-team member and there is no reason for him to push for a move away from Old Trafford in the near future. Furthermore, Manchester United are in top form right now and they could secure a return to the Champions League soon.