An Arsenal fan was spotted displaying a subdued celebration during the North London derby at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The supporter was undercover in the home end of the heated rivalry but was recorded by the travelling supporters enjoying Arsenal’s win.

The Gunners cruised to a 2-0 win with an own goal from Hugo Lloris getting them off the mark before Martin Odegaard produced a sublime strike to secure all three points.

In the video shared by AllSparksWill (William) on Twitter, the boy clenched his fist at the Gooners in the crowd and unzipped his jacket to show an Arsenal shirt underneath.

He then grabbed the badge and received a “Yes bruv!” from the Tottenham faithful.

We have a new home end king pic.twitter.com/LIHz4inje7 — William (@AllSparksWill) January 15, 2023

The Gooner has some serious dedication to wear a club shirt around home supporters for one of England’s biggest rivalries and derbies.