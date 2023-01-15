Gary Neville has stuck by his Premier League predictions of Manchester City winning the title, despite being second-placed behind a rampant Arsenal side.

The Gunners cruised to a 2-0 victory in today’s 193rd instalment of the North London derby. Mikel Arteta’s side secured the three points without breaking a sweat, as Tottenham Hotspur offered little in response to two early goals.

On the other hand, City suffered a 2-1 loss to Manchester United yesterday, meaning eight points now separate first and second place in the league table.

The Red Devils sit fourth, level on points with Newcastle United in third but behind on goal difference.

Neville weighs in on title race

Despite the vast differences between the sides, the former United captain has backed up his initial prediction of City winning the league, with United finishing second in May. He said on Sky Sports: “Manchester City will win the league and Manchester United will finish second.”

Take a look at his comments in full below:

"Manchester City will win the league and Manchester United will finish second" ? Gary Neville on the title race ? pic.twitter.com/YZYrj5kssT — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 15, 2023

