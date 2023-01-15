Barcelona have won the Spanish Super Cup after putting in a very impressive display to beat Real Madrid 3-1 in the final of the tournament.

It is the first trophy won by Xavi as the Barca boss and the performance of his team will likely please him more going forward than the actual result and trophy.

The Catalan side were the better of the two teams throughout and the scoreline doesn’t tell the full story, as Xavi’s side somewhat humiliated their bitter rivals in El Clasico.

The deadlock was broken by Gavi after 33 minutes before Robert Lewandowski made it 2-0 just before halftime. Pedri added a third for the Catalan side to kill off the match as Karim Benzema grabbed a consolation goal in the final minute of the match.

All the goals from the thrilling final can be seen below.

Gavi puts Barcelona ahead in the Super Cup Clásico ?? Barcelona's high press pays off as Gavi bags his first career goal against Real Madrid!#ElClásico | #SuperSupercopa pic.twitter.com/gNJkonGPNv — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 15, 2023

LEWANDOWSKI MAKES IT TWO ? Real Madrid are caught out as Gavi puts it on a plate for Robert Lewandowski to double Barcelona's advantage before half-time!#ElClásico | #SuperSupercopa pic.twitter.com/kxmnjclzSg — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 15, 2023

Lewandowski ?? Gavi ?? Pedri… GOAL! It's a third! Pedri gets in on the act as Barcelona are running rampant against Real Madrid…#ElClásico | #SuperSupercopa pic.twitter.com/S95EIYJ4KC — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 15, 2023

Footage courtesy of BT Sports and SSC 1