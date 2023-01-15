Video: All the goals from exciting Spanish Super Cup final as Barcelona convincingly beat Real Madrid

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Barcelona have won the Spanish Super Cup after putting in a very impressive display to beat Real Madrid 3-1 in the final of the tournament. 

It is the first trophy won by Xavi as the Barca boss and the performance of his team will likely please him more going forward than the actual result and trophy.

The Catalan side were the better of the two teams throughout and the scoreline doesn’t tell the full story, as Xavi’s side somewhat humiliated their bitter rivals in El Clasico.

The deadlock was broken by Gavi after 33 minutes before Robert Lewandowski made it 2-0 just before halftime. Pedri added a third for the Catalan side to kill off the match as Karim Benzema grabbed a consolation goal in the final minute of the match.

All the goals from the thrilling final can be seen below.

Footage courtesy of BT Sports and SSC 1

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Arsenal fan in club shirt goes undercover in home end of North London derby
(Video) ‘City will win the league’ ‘United will finish second’ – Neville makes audacious title race prediction
‘Just a luxury’ – ESPN pundit says huge Liverpool star is a passenger right now
More Stories Gavi Karim Benzema pedri Robert Lewandowski

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.