Video: Horrendous error from Hugo Lloris allows Arsenal to take lead in North London derby

Arsenal FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Arsenal have taken the lead in the North London derby after a horrendous error from Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. 

Mikel Arteta’s side have been the better team in the opening part of the game and were rewarded for their efforts after Lloris made a huge error to allow the Gunners to take the lead.

The French goalkeeper failed to deal with a cross from Bukayo Saka and although it took a little deflection, the Spurs shot-stopper should have saved the ball but instead made a mess of the situation.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal fan Piers Morgan brings up Vladimir Putin when discussing Mudryk’s transfer to Chelsea
(Picture) Manchester United’s new signing’s shirt number has been leaked
Leeds attacker told to stop diving by Paul Robinson
More Stories Hugo Lloris

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.