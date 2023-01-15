Video: Horrendous error from Hugo Lloris allows Arsenal to take lead in North London derby

Arsenal have taken the lead in the North London derby after a horrendous error from Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.
Mikel Arteta’s side have been the better team in the opening part of the game and were rewarded for their efforts after Lloris made a huge error to allow the Gunners to take the lead.
The French goalkeeper failed to deal with a cross from Bukayo Saka and although it took a little deflection, the Spurs shot-stopper should have saved the ball but instead made a mess of the situation.
Arsenal strike first in the North London derby and it's a moment Hugo Lloris will want to forget! ? pic.twitter.com/VvKBUX4BdN
Arsenal take the lead in the most unlikely way. ?
?: @peacock #MyPLMorning | #TOTARS pic.twitter.com/hfALLvAd0f
