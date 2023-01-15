Video: Stunning strike from Odegaard doubles Arsenal’s lead over Tottenham in derby clash

Arsenal have doubled their lead against Tottenham in the North London derby thanks to a stunning strike from captain Martin Odegaard.

Mikel Arteta’s side have blown Spurs away in the first half and deservedly lead the match 2-0. The first goal was a major error from Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and the second was just as bad from a Spurs point of view.

Saka was given loads of room to roam forward with the ball before passing it to Odegaard in the middle. The midfielder also had plenty of space to get a shot off and produced a stunning strike to double Arsenal’s lead.