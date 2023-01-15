Tottenham defender Cristian Romero was left fuming in the North London derby after Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli started showboating in the second half of the clash.

The Gunners battered their North London rivals in the first half of the match and went into the break 2-0 up thanks to an own goal from Hugo Lloris and a second from Martin Odegaard.

Spurs have responded well in the second 45 as Mikel Arteta’s side look to keep control of the match and feeling comfortable, Martinelli decided to showboat.

The Brazilian international let the ball hit his back and it did not please Tottenham star, Cristian Romero.

The Argentine could be seen having words with the Gunners winger and was clearly not happy with his antics.

Martinelli unlocked Neymar’s level. Joga bonito at its finest pic.twitter.com/Loly88ZAiu — Aubazettes (@Aubazettes_) January 15, 2023

Romero ficou doido com o domínio de costas do Gabriel Martinelli kkkkkkkkkk pic.twitter.com/f3iW4ihyMg — PES MIL GRAU (@Pesgrau) January 15, 2023

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports