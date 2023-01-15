Marco Silva was left furious after the full-time whistle in Fulham’s clash with Newcastle United this afternoon.

Late in the second half, Fulham were awarded a penalty, with top goalscorer Mitrovic picking the ball up straight away to prepare for his spot-kick.

He lined up in front of Nick Pope, who is statistically the most in-form goalkeeper in the Premier League right now with 11 clean sheets to his name.

The Serbian hit the back of the net with his strike and immediately ran off to celebrate with the travelling supporters at St James’ Park, at the same time, Pope rushed to the referee to point out that as Mitrovic struck the ball, he slipped and it touched off of both his feet.

CAN YOU BELIEVE IT! ? Aleksandar Mitrovi? slips as he takes the penalty and the goal has been disallowed as he touched the ball twice! ? pic.twitter.com/kh7gOGSI6t — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 15, 2023

Consequently, the goal was chalked off and play restarted. In the 89th minute, substitute Alexander Isak headed home to secure a crucial three points for the Magpies in his return from injury.

How it changes the table

The London side are in sixth place following the match and Newcastle have leapfrogged Manchester United again into third place, though they lead only by goal difference.

Footage courtesy of Sky Sports.