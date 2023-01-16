Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing the Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic and the Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

David Ornstein from the Athletic has revealed in a podcast that the Blues have expressed interest in signing the 22-year-old Serbian international.

Vlahovic has had a difficult time at Juventus since joining the club and it remains to be seen whether the Italian giants are prepared to cash in on him.

The 22-year-old has seven goals and two assists to his name across all competitions and a move to Chelsea could be an attractive option for him.

The Blues have already improved their attack with the signings of Mykhaylo Mudryk and Joao Felix this month but they are looking for a specialist number nine and Vlahovic could prove to be a quality signing.

It remains to be seen whether the Italian outfit are prepared to listen to offers for the Serbian this month. A summer move might be more likely and Juventus might not be prepared to weaken the squad midway through the campaign.

Meanwhile, Ornstein claims that the Blues are keeping tabs on the Napoli forward Victor Osimhen as well.

The Nigerian has been in fantastic form for Napoli this season and the 24-year-old has 13 goals and four assists in just 17 games across all competitions.

Chelsea have struggled to find the back of the net consistently this season and signing a proven goalscorer could take them to a whole new level.

The likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Kai Havertz have been underwhelming this season and Graham Potter needs to address his goalscoring problems soon.