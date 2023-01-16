Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing the Manchester United midfielders Scott McTominay this month.

According to a report from the Telegraph, Newcastle will look to submit a bid if they are offered encouragement from the Red Devils. Meanwhile, the report also adds that the 26-year-old midfielder is open to joining the Magpies this month.

Newcastle need to add more depth to their midfield and McTominay could prove to be a useful addition.

Jonjo Shelvey and Bruno Guimaraes are currently sidelined with injuries and Eddie Howe will need to bring in midfield reinforcements.

Newcastle have been linked with a move for the Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher as well.

The Magpies are fighting for a place in the Champions League and they cannot afford to weaken their squad at this stage of the season. Bringing in the right additions in January could help them sustain their push for Champions League qualification.

McTominay is desperate for regular game time and the move to Newcastle would be the ideal opportunity for him. The Scottish midfielder is well-settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact at St James’ Park.

The player has had just six starts in the Premier League so far and he needs to play more often at this stage of his career. The 26-year-old can operate as a defensive midfielder as well as a central midfielder. His versatility will be an added bonus for Newcastle and Howe.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few days now.