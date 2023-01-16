Arsenal are reportedly confident they could beat Chelsea to the transfer of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice in the summer.

The Gunners have made Rice one of their top targets and they believe their current status as league leaders could put them in a strong position to see off competition from Chelsea, who are enduring a difficult season and who could miss out on Champions League qualification.

This is according to a report from the Times, with the report also noting that Manchester United look to have cooled their interest following the acquisition of Casemiro last summer.

Arsenal could do with a top class midfield signing to give them more options alongside Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka, with Mohamed Elneny and Albert Sambi Lokonga not looking like ideal backup players in that area of the pitch.

The Times also note that Chelsea could be a tempting destination for Rice due to his friendship with Mason Mount, but it will be interesting to see how this saga progresses if AFC continue to perform well this season.

The England international won’t come cheap, with the Times suggesting he’d likely cost around £80million.

Writing exclusively for CaughtOffside recently, Ben Jacobs stated his price could be more like £70-75m, down significantly from what he would’ve cost last summer.