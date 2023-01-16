Pundit in disbelief that Conte didn’t remove Spurs ace who was being tormented by Arsenal sensation

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka had another great game this weekend as he forced an own goal by Hugo Lloris in the Gunners’ 2-0 North London Derby victory over Tottenham.

Saka has been in sensational form this season to help Arsenal go eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table, and he made the Premier League team of the week put together by Garth Crooks in his BBC Sport column.

Crooks was full of praise for Saka, but also couldn’t believe that Spurs manager Antonio Conte didn’t do more to deal with the England international.

The pundit feels Conte surely needed to take Ryan Sessegnon off as Saka was giving him such a torrid time throughout the game.

Discussing Saka’s performance, Crooks said: “If this fixture had been a boxing contest the referee would have stopped it.

“Talk about men versus boys. Arsenal absolutely destroyed Spurs in the first half. At one stage Bukayo Saka looked like he was capable of taking on the entire Tottenham team.

“The Arsenal winger gave Ryan Sessegnon such a torrid time I couldn’t believe Antonio Conte left the defender on the pitch to receive further punishment.

“Arsenal’s second-half performance, however, was very different from the first. The Gunners managed the game brilliantly and never lost control.

“At this rate I can see no reason why Arteta and his men shouldn’t start talking about winning the title. We all know they are thinking about it.”

It will surely be satisfying for Gooners to see a former Tottenham man like Crooks giving Saka such high praise here after yesterday’s emphatic derby win.

Even though it was only 2-0, it seems clear Arsenal could have won by more goals on the day as they were in total control for pretty much the entire 90 minutes.