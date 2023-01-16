Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on why Arsenal are now “favourites” to pip Man City to the title

Arsenal now look to be the favourites to go on and win the Premier League title, and Fabrizio Romano insists he always believed they could be serious contenders this season.

Writing in the Daily Briefing, his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano made it clear just how highly he rates the squad put together by Mikel Arteta and Edu at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal are now eight points clear of reigning champions Man City, with Sunday’s 2-0 North London Derby win over Tottenham perhaps looking like something of a turning point.

City lost 2-1 to Manchester United this weekend, and Arsenal took full advantage despite facing a difficult away game against their rivals, who had a great record in North London Derby home matches up until now.

It may be that fans and pundits will now start taking Arsenal more seriously, but Romano insists he always felt this was a special team capable of doing something big this term.

“Arsenal wanted Mykhaylo Mudryk as a priority, but they feel they did their best by making a huge bid. Arsenal have been clear in the last two years: no bidding wars, respecting the club’s strategy, and no panic as with Dusan Vlahovic, Raphinha, Lisandro Martinez. This is their way, and it’s working well for them,” Romano said.

“Mikel Arteta and Edu have made several superb signings and this team is enjoying an incredible season, now eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

“I’ve never doubted that this Arsenal side can be serious title contenders, and they are now the favourites. I see something special in this squad and I keep saying the same – for sure Manchester City have the better and deeper squad, but Arsenal are incredible, the team is amazing.”

Arsenal haven’t won the league since all the way back in 2003/04, but in recent years we’ve seen Liverpool win their first title after a thirty-year wait, while Leicester City shocked the world to win their first title ever in 2015/16.

It seems increasingly clear that this Arsenal side is going to take some stopping, but one imagines their fans would breathe a bit more easily if they made one or two signings to help them out this January.