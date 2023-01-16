Approach made: Arsenal chief Edu contacts Barcelona over two potential signings

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal director Edu has reportedly been in touch with Barcelona over potential transfer deals for Raphinha and Ferran Torres.

The Gunners have just missed out on the signing of Mykhaylo Mudryk, who instead ended up moving from Shakhtar Donetsk to Chelsea, and the north London giants surely need to find an alternative.

According to 90min, it seems Edu is exploring potential deals for Raphinha and Torres at Barcelona to come in and bolster Mikel Arteta’s attack instead.

Raphinha hasn’t had the easiest time at Barcelona since his move from Leeds in the summer, and the Brazil international had also been a target for Arsenal at that time, as per Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Raphinha to Arsenal?
More Stories / Latest News
Jose Mourinho knew Mikel Arteta was the real deal when others doubted him at Arsenal
Done deal: Aston Villa confirm shock signing of Man Utd and Liverpool target
Exclusive: Mudryk made right choice but Chelsea must sell seven players, Kane’s big decision, Fernandes’ goal was offside, plus more…

Torres could be another decent option for AFC, even if he has also struggled to make the desired impact in his time at the Nou Camp so far.

The Spain international showed plenty of promise as a youngster at Valencia, and also did well when he was used at Manchester City, though without ever quite establishing himself as a regular starter.

More Stories Edu Ferran Torres Raphinha

3 Comments

Add a Comment

  1. Am I the only person that read Raphina wants to fight for his place and has said no to Arsenal🤔So let’s not waste time and sign Saha instead

    Reply

  2. It’s a good plan to see raphinna and Torres but
    Will the arsenal board accept to pay big, I see none of them to be on arsenal jersey

    Reply

  3. The problem for Arsenal with both of these players is going to be wages.

    They will almost certainly make more than Arsenal want to pay. In addition, Raphinha already said no to Arsenal once. Ferran Torres was in the Premier League at Man City and left.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.