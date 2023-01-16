Approach made: Arsenal chief Edu contacts Barcelona over two potential signings

Arsenal director Edu has reportedly been in touch with Barcelona over potential transfer deals for Raphinha and Ferran Torres.

The Gunners have just missed out on the signing of Mykhaylo Mudryk, who instead ended up moving from Shakhtar Donetsk to Chelsea, and the north London giants surely need to find an alternative.

According to 90min, it seems Edu is exploring potential deals for Raphinha and Torres at Barcelona to come in and bolster Mikel Arteta’s attack instead.

Raphinha hasn’t had the easiest time at Barcelona since his move from Leeds in the summer, and the Brazil international had also been a target for Arsenal at that time, as per Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Torres could be another decent option for AFC, even if he has also struggled to make the desired impact in his time at the Nou Camp so far.

The Spain international showed plenty of promise as a youngster at Valencia, and also did well when he was used at Manchester City, though without ever quite establishing himself as a regular starter.