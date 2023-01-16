Azzedine Ounahi reveals what club he is trying to sign for

Angers star Azzedine Ounahi has been linked with Leeds United in January. At the World Cup, the 22-year-old captured people’s attention and led Morocco to the semifinals.

Il Mattino media outlet said that Leeds had submitted a “offer,” with their proposal estimated to be around €25 million.

After returning from Qatar, the Casablanca-born man gave an update on his situation and told Angers’ website:

“Today, we all know that there are interested clubs. It will be a choice to make, a choice that will be important for my career and above all to make the right choice.

“We don’t know how it will turn out yet. Am I going to sign and leave in January? Am I going to sign, stay and help the club and leave this summer? I do not know yet. I’m waiting for the days, weeks to come to make the right choice. I am in daily contact with the President.

The young midfielder says he will join a club where there is a good sports project.

“To be clear with everyone, I have no preference for this or that championship because I look at the sporting project, the interest of the club but also my own. If there is a real sports project, that’s where I’ll go.”

