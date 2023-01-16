Borussia Dortmund interested in loan move for Man United attacker

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly interested in signing Man United’s Anthony Elanga on loan.

That’s according to TalkSPORT, as relayed by transfer guru and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who claims the United winger, who is also wanted by Frank Lampard’s Everton, is ‘open’ to moving to the Bundesliga.

Borussia Dortmund have explored the conditions of loan deal to sign Anthony Elanga from Manchester United, it’s concrete as reported by @talksport ??? #BVB Understand player side would be open to Bundesliga move, Everton are also interested. Decision up to Man United. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/kcPjwFA66k — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 16, 2023

It is no surprise to see Elanga, 20, linked with a loan move away from Old Trafford.

Although a regular under former interim boss Ralf Rangnick, the 20-year-old, now managed by Erik Ten Hag, has since slipped down the side’s pecking order.

Following Marcus Rashford’s incredible form, as well as Alejandro Garnacho’s impressive breakthrough, Elanga has found it difficult to find a place on the right wing. The same can be said for the left flank, which is more often than not occupied by £85m summer-signing Antony (Sky Sports).

Likely to want the youngster to continue his development before his contract expires in three years’ time, Elanga still has time to convince his manager that he is worthy of a place in the Red Devils’ first team.

Where he ends up is still unknown though, and with Everton and now Dortmund both vying for the Swede’s signature, the decision to let him leave, as well as his next destination, will ultimately be decided by the Red Devils.

Since being promoted to United’s senior team at the start of last year, Elanga, who has nine international caps under his belt, has gone on to feature in 47 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to seven goals along the way.