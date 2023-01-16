Chelsea to prioritise 23-year-old Spaniard after securing Mykhaylo Mudryk

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea are to prioritise the signing of Sporting Lisbon defender Pedro Porro after bringing in Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Chelsea’s injury problems appear to be getting worse week by week and it’s having a negative effect on their performances. Regular injuries to Reece James have been catastrophic, with the England international undoubtedly one of the best right-backs in Europe.

The lack of cover for James is a real concern for Chelsea, and this position could now be a priority after securing the signing of Mudryk, says journalist Simon Phillips speaking to GiveMeSport.

More Stories / Latest News
Pep Guardiola speaks out on Manchester City’s issues with Erling Haaland’s role
Premier League team of the week: Arsenal trio and Man United stars in after derby victories
Tottenham release statement in response to shocking fan attack on Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale

Phillips claimed that Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters is one their radar, but Porro is their main target as of now.

Chelsea have already spent hundreds of millions this January transfer window and we’re only halfway through, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them bring in multiple recruits over the next couple of weeks.

A right-back to provide cover and competition for James is understandably a priority and could be what Chelsea need to take their team to the next level after a disappointing season.

More Stories Pedro Porro

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.